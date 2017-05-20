Humidity levels dropping this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs were near or above 90° in many locations Friday afternoon. The muggy air made it feel even hotter.

All of the highs this week have been above normal.

A cold front pushed southward across the state Saturday morning. Cooler and less humid air will filter in behind it. Humidity levels will be comfortable Saturday night into Sunday. It will turn a bit more humid heading into Monday.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs for the work-week ahead will mainly be between 75° and 80°. Warmer air will return next weekend with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will be minimal for the metro the rest of the weekend. We are tracking two storm systems for the week ahead. Showers and storms will be likely on Monday and Wednesday. We will see a drier trend Friday through next weekend.

