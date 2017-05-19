× Weekend Events: Friday Cheers, Innsbrook After Hours, Lebanese Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

May 19

Platinum-selling, Grammy, ACM and CMA nominated artist Billy Currington in concert Friday 8 pm at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center. For tickets and more information visit http://www.dominionartscenter.com/ or call (804) 592-3400

Tony Award-Winning Actress & Singer Idina Menzel in concert Friday 8 pm at the Altria Theater. For this and other concerts visit http://www.altriatheater.com/ buy tickets at www.etix.com or charge by phone the box office 800-514-etix.

Through June 30

33rd annual Friday Cheers May12, 26, – June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Every Friday 6 to 9:30 p.m., Brown’s Island. $5 or $10 depending on the show, children under 12 free. Presented by Venture Richmond, featuring breakout bands, national acts and Richmond’s hometown talent. Three entry points to Brown’s Island, and payment taken at each. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Debit and credit cards are only taken at two entry points: the pedestrian bridge at 5th and 7th streets. No pets are allowed. Produced by Venture Richmond Events LLC, a subsidiary of Venture Richmond. For more information, call (804) 788-6466. http://www.venturerichmond.com/events/venture/cheers.html

Innsbrook After Hours Concert Season opener Saturday, May 20.

Country music singer Kip Moore kicks off the 2017 Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series season at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, Saturday. The season also features other concerts: Slightly Stoopid – June 15; Gary Clark Jr. – July 6; K95 CountryFest featuring Granger Smith, Michael Ray and Brett Young – July 7; Dustin Lynch – July 8; Brett Eldredge – July 9; Brothers Osborne – August 2; The Temptations & The Four Tops – August 23. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen. For a complete list of performers visit www.innsbrookafterhours.com or call 804-423-1779.

General Tickets: Early Bird (1st Week On-Sale): $5-15.

2ND Tier (After 1st Wk of On-Sale): $15-$20.

3rd Tier (Within 7 Days of SHOW DAY): $20-$30.

At The Gate Tix: $25-$35.

Gold Circle: $40-$99. Gold Circle are the best seats at the venue. VIP Hospitality areas also available here!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Gates: 5pm (Unless Noted). SHOWTIME 6pm (Openers). Happy Hour: 5-6pm.

May 20

The Carol Adams Foundation Struttin’ 4 Domestic Violence Fashion Show by Carol Adams Foundation Incorporated (CAFI), Saturday, May 20, 4 pm – 8 pm (doors open at 3 pm) at Reynolds Community College (Parham Campus), 1651 East Parham Road. Tickets are $10 – $20. The mission of the Carol Adams Foundation is to provide emergency assistance to women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence. Through the foundation, women, men and children will have a temporary safety net which will enable them to live violence-free and have the opportunity to become self-sufficient. Antoinette Essa, News Personality at WTVR CBS 6, Troy Michel, Actress, TV and Radio Personality, and C J. Richardson, comedian will be in attendance. The event will showcase local vendors, entertainment, and special guest appearances from domestic violence advocates survivors providing resources and sharing personal testimonies. For details visit https://www.caroladamsfoundation.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/thecaroladamsfoundation.

May 19 – 21

The 33rd Lebanese Food Festival at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen. Friday & Saturday 10 am – 10 pm and Sunday 10 am – 8 pm. Rain or Shine, Free parking and free admission. The Lebanese Food Festival voted The Area’s Favorite Festival looks forward to this year’s annual event. Enjoy delicacies, sweets, music, dancing, and dinners, boxed lunches and over 20 a la carte items to choose from. Takeout orders can be faxed to 804-273-9914 or call in at 804-346-1161 or 804-270-7234. Parking on site but the offsite parking is at The Markel Corporation 4521 and 4501 Highwoods Parkway, with shuttle rides to the festival. For general information, call (804) 346-1161 or (804) 270-7234 or log onto http://stanthonymaronitechurch.org/food-festival/. For general information, call (804) 346-1161 or (804) 270-7234 or e-mail Festival@StAnthonyMaroniteChurch.org.

Dominion Riverrock – May 19 – 21

The nation’s largest annual outdoor sports and music festival is right here in Richmond–Dominion Riverrock. The festival, organized by Sports Backers and Venture Richmond, celebrates the great outdoors and the mighty James on Brown’s Island. There’s tons of live music including a headlining performance by The Hardworking Americans and The SteelDrivers. Plus, participate in bouldering, kayaking, a mud-laiden 5K, a slack lining competition, a BMX course, and the ever-popular Air Dog competition where pups of all shapes and sizes compete to see who can jump the farthest off of a raised platform into the pool. Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21st; times vary | Where: Brown’s Island on the downtown riverfront, Free, for more info: http://dominionriverrock.com/.

20th annual Asian American Festival – May 20

Theme – Amazing Asia, A showcase of Asian American Culture, Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Food Booths, cultural exhibits, fashion shows, workshops, educational games , performers, presented by the Asian American Society of Central Virginia. For more details visit www.aasocv.org. Free admission, food, drinks, for purchase.

Saturday, May 20, 8 pm

Church Street Jazz Series, features Legendary Contemporary/Smooth Jazz Pianist & founder of the Jazz Group “Fourplay Bob James, in concert at the Harrison Opera House, 160 E Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA. Also features Smooth Jazz Recording Artist Sharon Rae North. Tickets visit ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

May 20 & June 3

The Richmond Railroad Museum presents Spring Train Excursions, Saturday, May 20 or June 3 choose between morning or afternoon 3-1/2 hour trips. Enjoy a historic and nostalgic journey through rolling hills and deep forests of unspoiled beauty in rural Buckingham County. See and hear the sights and sounds of the bygone days of passenger travel from your seat in either the vintage reclining seat coaches or the open air sightseeing cars. Each 3-1/2 hour round trip also features a spectacular view of the James River from a unique perspective. Families and picnic lunches welcome. (Sandwiches, snacks and beverages will also be available on the train.) All trips depart from the Buckingham Branch Railroad Station, 1043 Main Street, Dillwyn, VA 23936. Fares for the 3-1/2 hour trips are $26 for adults and $13 for children 2-12. Children under 2 not occupying a seat ride free. Sat., May 20, 3-1/2 hr. trip A: Leave 9:30 a.m., return 1:00 p.m. and Sat., June 3,3-1/2 hr. trip B: Leave 1:30 p.m., return 5:00 p.m. Special appearance by the cowboys and outlaws of the Tom Mix Rangers will be featured. Advance ticket purchase strongly recommended online at: www.odcnrhs.org/excursions.htm or call 804-231-4324 and leave message.

RVA Pet Fest, Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm at West Broad Village in Short Pump. Details at RVAPetFest.com. Free admission and parking.

May 21

The Hip Hop Legends of Central VA. Documentary Film Screening, Sun, 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM at Another Round Bar and Grill, 7515 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia. See who were instrumental in creating the Hip Hop era in the Richmond area at the second screening of “Hip Hop Legends of Central VA Documentary.” Doors open at 1:30 pm and the screening will start at 2:30 pm with a short Q&A session at the end. Food and Cash bar Available. This event is a production of The Soul Image Film Network/Festival, in association with Odyssey Media Productions. For details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hip-hop-legends-of-central-va-documentary-film-screening-tickets-33481066772?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing.

Future Events:

Broadway In Richmond – Kinky Boots, May 30 – June 4, The Altria Theatre. Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit featuring songs by Grammy and Tony pop Icon Cyndi Lauper. Tickets on sale.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 19, for Mamma Mia, Straight No Chaser and Love On The Floor. Mamma Mia – Tuesday & Wednesday, July 25 & 26 at the Altria Theater; Straight No Chaser: Monday, October 30, 2017 ~ Dominion Arts Center; Love On The Floor: Friday, November 17, 2017 ~ Altria Theater. Presented by Jam Theatricals, presenters of Broadway In Richmond. Ticket online at http://www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and charge by phone at (800) 514-3849 (ETIX).

The Autism Society Central Virginia 5K Run/Walk for Autism, Family-friendly event features a 5K, live music, kid’s zone, and exhibitors/vendors at the Innsbrook Pavilion. The 15th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism event begins at 8am on Saturday, May 27th, with a welcome, live music, and the opening of the vendor area and kid’s zone. The 5K Run/Walk starts promptly at 9am, with an award ceremony following at approximately 10:30am. For more information, visit www.ascv.org.

.