Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s new summer inspired menu is here

Posted 12:38 pm, May 19, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Bill Bevins made a return trip to Tropical Smoothie Cafe to try out a few of the cafe’s new Summer inspired menu additions. Sean Nicholson also shared the details behind ‘Flip Flop Day,’  charity event that gives patrons the opportunity to donate to Camp Sunshine, and receive a FREE 16 ounce Sunshine Smoothie on June 16th. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has 15 convenient Richmond locations. For more information you can visit www/tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE}