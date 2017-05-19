Death investigation underway at Chesterfield home
Woman hit on head with crowbar
Police ID man found dead in river
Woman races to help Henrico crash victim
Tracking chances for strong to severe Friday storms
Richmond business tax over-payment costs taxpayers nearly $500K
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

TEDxRVA tackles ‘CHANGE’

Posted 12:32 pm, May 19, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Designed to connect, motivate and change the way we view the world, TEDxRVA returns to the river city. This years theme is ‘Change’ and Todd B. Waldo along with Leah Fremouw joined us during  our LIVE show to share a preview of the event with us. TEDxRVA takes place on Friday, June 23rd at the Dominion Arts Center from 9 am to 5 pm. For more information you can visit