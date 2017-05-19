TEDxRVA tackles ‘CHANGE’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Designed to connect, motivate and change the way we view the world, TEDxRVA returns to the river city. This years theme is ‘Change’ and Todd B. Waldo along with Leah Fremouw joined us during our LIVE show to share a preview of the event with us. TEDxRVA takes place on Friday, June 23rd at the Dominion Arts Center from 9 am to 5 pm. For more information you can visit