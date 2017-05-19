Gunman opens fire on I-95 killing mother of two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANTILLY, Va. -- As police continue to search for the man who killed two women on Interstate 95 in Richmond, Sharayne Holland's friends and family gathered to remember their loved one.

More than 100 people showed up to a vigil during a Thursday rainstorm to honor Holland and pray for justice.

Loved ones said they were not surprised so many people attended because that is the kind of person Sharayne Holland was; she would show up, no matter what. Holland, a 26-year-old Manassas mother of two, was killed early Sunday morning -- Mother's Day -- while in a car with friends.

They were in Richmond to celebrate the college graduation of Tanna Gardner.

Gardner, 23, graduated from Virginia Union on Saturday. She went out to celebrate with friends in downtown Richmond Saturday night.

An argument between the graduation party and another group took place that evening.

As Holland, Gardner, and their friends left Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, members of the other group followed.

As Tanna drove along I-95 in downtown Richmond, someone in that other car, a white four-door sedan according to Virginia State Police, opened fire.

Sharayne and Tanna were killed.

"Every now and then, I try to open my eyes and wake up from this dream, it just doesn't seem real," Holland’s older brother said at the vigil.

Sharayne Holland leaves behind two children, a two-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, who has special needs.

Family and friends at the vigil said they prayed that someone will come forward with information that brings her killer to justice.

"I'm sick to my stomach to know that somebody can do such a senseless act of violence that took such a wonderful person from so many lives," friend Courtney Pollino said. "Whoever took her from us, you took her from her babies and this is who we are getting justice for."

Holland's family setup a Gofundme to raise money for Holland's funeral and the children she left behind.