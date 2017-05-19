× Woman hit on head with crowbar in random Shockoe attack

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman and man were injured in a crowbar attack Friday morning near a Shockoe Bottom parking lot at East Broad and 16th Streets in downtown Richmond.

A Richmond Police Officer patrolling the area quickly tracked down the man who was wielding a crowbar-like object.

The man confessed to hitting them, police said.

He was arrested and charged with both aggravated and simple assault.

The woman suffered more serious injuries than the man, police added.

Police called the situation an isolated incident and that the victims had no relationship to the man who attacked them.

“This could have happened to anyone at anytime,” Richmond Police Lt. John McRoy said. “When there’s a random act it’s a random act. Wherever you go, be aware of who’s around you. Even when you’re parking your car.”

The attack was reported at about 7:40 a.m.

The parking lots are often used by medical students and staff at VCU Medical Center, though police could not yet confirm if the victim was at all associated with VCU.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.