Nikki-Dee works with the ‘silent heroes’ who inspect Virginia buildings

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- May is Building Safety Month and this week Nikki-Dee Ray tried her hand at being a building inspector.

She worked with Chesterfield County building inspector Jason Laws and learned what it takes to keep the community safe.

In Virginia all code officials complete hours of training and pass one or more examinations to become a code official and then additional training each year to maintain their certifications to perform inspections, and plan reviews.

"Most localities have a building code official and all are valuable resources to their community’s citizens," Nikki-Dee's mentors explained. "When we are doing our job right, no one knows we are here. This is why folks sometimes say we are the ‘silent heroes’ keeping the buildings we live, work, and play in safe."

