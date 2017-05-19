Man sentenced in Henrico music producer’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The days and months since her only child was murdered seem to drag on for LaTanya Wagstaff. She has held on to her faith and a supportive circle of family and friends to keep her going from one day to the next.

She has never missed a court date for those involved in the shooting death of her son Dejon. In January of 2016 her son was shot to death in a car on Byron Street.

Friday morning, Timothy Garrison was sentenced to 40 years in prison. That’s the same sentence recently handed down to Steven Parson for his role in Dejon’s murder back in January of 2016.

“I want to let them know of the loss and the struggle I have to go through every day, enduring the pain," said Wagstaff. "I do wonder if they have a remorseful bone in their body.”

The Glen Allen moms says Dejon was passionate about his dream of becoming a professional DJ and music producer.

“We were going to expand his DJ business and his producing business. He was going to take it all the way to the top,” Wagstaff said.

Mom says she will continue to follow the case until the end. Two more suspects that were arrested, Tasheema Peace and Kiarra Trimiew will soon face consequences for conspiracy to commit murder.

“These children need to think about and know that they will pay for their crimes. Luckily justice was served today and a couple of weeks ago,” Wagstaff explained.

She is also trying her best to pull something positive out of this tragedy. These days she tries to focus on a scholarship program that she and her sister created in Dejon’s honor.

They plan to award a scholarship to a deserving student who makes the decision to pursue a music career after high school.

The first $500 scholarship was given out last year to a student at Henrico High School, Dejon’s alma mater.

This year, mom says they plan to give out five scholarships and will look to increase that in the coming years. She says next week, May 24, they plan to hold a scholarship fundraising event at Camel on West Broad Street.

“There will be reggae music and other music. It’s free to the public, but we will be taking donations for our scholarship fund,” Wagstaff said.

That event kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.

Mom says being able to continue her son’s legacy is dear to her heart. Working on the scholarship component gives her great joy and she says its good therapy for her as she copes with the senseless death of her son.