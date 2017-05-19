Man holding banana wanted in Henrico bank robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed a Henrico County bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank located in the 10000 block of Patterson Avenue, in the western portion of Henrico.

Investigators said the suspect provided employees with a note indicating that he was armed however a weapon was not displayed. After demanding money he fled on scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall with an average build. He was also seen holding a banana and wearing sunglasses and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.