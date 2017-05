× Good Samaritan rushes to Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico police are investigating the cause of an early morning crash Friday.

It happened at Brook Rd and E Parham Rd around 1:30 a.m.

Police say one adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person living nearby says she was laying down for bed when she heard the crash. She immediately ran over to help.