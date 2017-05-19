Tracking chances for strong to severe Friday storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up Friday to a warm and humid start. However, things are about to change as a cold front will bring a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area this Friday afternoon and evening. Much milder weather is expected for the weekend.

A few storms Friday could be strong to severe, with the threat of marginally severe wind and hail in the most intense storms.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry in the Piedmont and Tidewater, with afternoon temps remaining in the 70s.

Another storm system will bring a good chance for showers and storms to the area on Monday.

Little to no cooling is expected in the wake of this system on Tuesday.

Another more significant storm system will result in widespread showers and storms on Wednesday, some of which could be strong to severe.

Get the WTVR Weather App for local weather alerts on your phone.