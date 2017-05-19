Police ID man whose body was pulled from Appomattox River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man whose body was pulled from the Appomattox River this week as 51-year-old David E. Browder, of Petersburg.

"At about 4:30 p.m. on May 17, officers responded to a report of a body in the Appomattox River. Browder, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the river and pulled to shore close to Johnson Alley and Grove Avenue in Petersburg," a police spokesman said. "At this point, there are no signs of foul play."

Anyone with more information about Mr. Browder can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.