Cosby teacher surprised with Virginia Lottery Teacher of the Year award

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County teacher was left speechless Friday after being surprised with the Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award.

Anne Canipe teaches World History I – Honors and AP Human Geography & Medical Law/Ethics at Cosby High School.

Canipe received the award in a surprise presentation in front of her students, faculty members and special guests Friday afternoon.

“I was not expecting this… So guys, I’m not normally speechless,” she said while accepting the award.

Canipe said one thing that made the moment so special was being able to share it with her students.

“They realized what was going on and I looked out and saw their faces. They seemed to be extremely happy and I was just proud that they could share the moment,” she said.

Out of more than 1,000 nominations, the Cosby teacher is one of just eight educators statewide to receive the award. One teacher is selected from each of eight Virginia geographic regions. Canipe represents the Petersburg/Southeast Virginia region.

“I was extremely overwhelmed by it because I enjoy what I do,” said Canipe. “I enjoy being a teacher and it’s always a perk when there's a little bit of recognition here and there.”

Along with the award, Canipe received a $2,000 cash prize and an additional $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies.

The teacher of 40 years said she can spend that money in a heartbeat for her classroom.

“The amount of money is not so much as important as the amount of learning and what can come from it,” she said.