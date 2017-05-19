Beauty and Barbers Awards honor RVA’s top stylists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Top stylists in Richmond will soon be honored for the work they do in and outside of their salons during RVA’s 6th annual Beauty and Barbers Awards.

The awards will feature four categories: best beauty salon, best barber shop, best natural hair salon and best unisex salon.

Customers across the metro can vote online for their favorite stylists. [Click here to vote]

And during the ceremony, four featured stylists who have all served their clients for more than 25 years will be honored as Icon recipients:

Cantrece McAllister- owner of EnVogue Hair Salons

Tressa Terry owner of Celebrity Weaves

Alicia Slayton owner of Before & After The Salon

Awa Thiam owner of Awa’s African Braiding

“These ladies have been behind the chair for a while,” said organizer Wendell Moss. “And everyone likes to be groomed, and we want to give back and show appreciation for their work and hard efforts they've put in for years."

Tickets for the fashion event are $25 and can be purchased online or at EnVogue Hair Salon.

The Beauty and Barbers Awards event is June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Henrico. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at EnVogue Hair Salon.