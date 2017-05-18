× Seven days of FUNN

RICHMOND, Va. – Game On! Jessica Noll stopped by the Diamond to get a preview of the Richmond Flying Squirrels seven game series from Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell. The Richmond Flying Squirrels takes the field on Friday, May 19th at 7:05 pm to kick off a seven game home series against the Harrisonburg Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tickets are available http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com or call 804-359-3866.

