Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Iron Bridge Road crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash after the driver of a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened Thursday in the 8100 block of Ironbridge Road at about 6:03 p.m.

Police said a 2013 Toyota SUV was travelling East on Ironbridge Road when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this crash and ask that anyone with information about this crash to please contact the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.