Five Guys named Best Burgers in US

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth of Virginia is the Mother of Presidents and now the birthplace of America’s best burger.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which started in Arlington, Virginia, claimed top spot in the most recent Harris Poll’s EquiTrend study ranking America’s Best Burger Restaurant brand.

Customers were asked to rank brands in a variety of fields based on familiarity, quality, and how likely they are to buy the company’s product.

In-N-Out, which fell to second place, had held the title of America’s favorite burger chain for the past two years in the poll.

Here’s the full list under the Burger Restaurant of the Year category:

-Five Guys Burgers and Fries

-In-N-Out Burger

-Shake Shack

-Wendy’s

-Culver’s

-Whataburger

-McDonald’s

-SONIC America’s Drive-In

-Smashburger

-Steak ‘n Shake

Five Guys was established in Virginia in 1986, but didn’t expand outside the Northern Virginia/Washington D.C.-area until 2001, according to its website. By 2016, it had expanded across the country and internationally, with 1,400 locations around the world.