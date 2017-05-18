× Colonial Williamsburg offers military free admission for Memorial Day weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. –Active duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guard members and their immediate dependents will have free admission to Colonial Williamsburg this Memorial Day weekend.

The Honoring Service program, made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation,offers all the benefits of a regular admission ticket, including admission to more than 40 sites and Historic Trades shops and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

The program has distributed 21,400 tickets since 2014 and supports the Home Depot Foundation’s philanthropic mission to improve the homes and lives of service members, veterans and their families.

The service member need not be present, and free Honoring Service to America tickets will be provided to dependent family members of currently deployed troops with appropriate identification.

Military veterans who separated before retirement can bring a copy of their honorable discharge paperwork, form DD 214, as identification of service. These weekend-long admission tickets are available onsite at the Visitor Center, Lumber House ticket office and the Merchant’s Square ticket window.

A Memorial Day commemorative service begins at 10 a.m. on May 29 to honor fallen service members.

A procession with the Fifes and Drums and Military Programs will begin at the Governor’s Palace and proceed to Bruton Parish Church, ending at the Capitol. Wreaths will be placed, prayers given, and volleys fired to honor soldiers of the American Revolution, the Civil War and other conflicts. This service is free and open to the public.

For more information about “Honoring Service to America” tickets and program, telephone 855-296-6627 or visit www.colonialwilliamsburg.com. More information is also available by following Colonial Williamsburg on Facebook and @colonialwmsburg on Twitter and Instagram.