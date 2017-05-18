× Bridge repairs close lane over North Anna River through mid-June

HANOVER, Va. — The left lane of the two-lane, westbound Kings Dominion Boulevard (Route 30) bridge over the North Anna River will be closed through mid-June for necessary repairs.

During a routine bridge inspection, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews found advanced steel beam deterioration.

The bridge has also been posted to a weight limit restriction of 45 tons. The lane closure will remain closed continuously to complete the repair work.

VDOT crews are procuring materials and will begin repair work as soon as possible. Work is expected to last through mid-June.

The bridge, located between Kings Dominion Amusement Park and the Meadow Event Park, carries approximately 3,000 vehicles per day.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Drivers of vehicles larger than 45 tons and/or 12 feet wide are encouraged to use an alternate route.

For more information on VDOT’s structure inspection program and to see a video of a bridge inspection, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/info/bridge.asp.