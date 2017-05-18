Beer truck crash closes 295 ramp
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A tractor trailer hauling beer has crashed on the ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico County.

The driver was injured in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The ramp is closed while police investigate the accident at exit 28A.

“Drivers are encouraged to use Exit 28B to access I-64 east,” a VDOT spokeswoman said.

The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.