AAA can help you get ready for your next road trip

Posted 1:51 pm, May 18, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica Noll visited the brand new AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel center in Glenside and met with Brent Stegner to get the inside scoop on the new facility. Brent also shared his tips for how to make sure your car is road ready for your next trip. There are two AAA Care Care, Insurance and Travel center locations, open seven days a week, in Glenside and Midlothian. For more information you can call 804-744-1513 or visit http://www.AAA.com/carcare

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID ATLANTIC}