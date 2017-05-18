15th Annual Autism Society of Central Virginia’s 5K Run/Walk

RICHMOND, Va. – Next week, hundreds of people will take part in a 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Autism Society of Central Virginia. Executive Director Becky Boswell along with Event Chair Erin Jordan stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the 15th Annual Autism Society of Central Virginia 5K Run/Walk. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Autism Society. The 15th Annual Autism Society of Central Virginia 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, May 27th at the Innsbrook Pavilion. Registration for the event begins at 8 am and the walk starts at 9 am. For more information you can visit http://ascv.org/