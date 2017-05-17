King and Queen woman killed in crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed when her car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

Tina D. Braxton, 49 of King and Queen County, was killed in the crash reported Tuesday at 4:59 p.m., along Route 633 (Mantua Road) at Route 620 (Duck pond Road), according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2002 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Route 633 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Honda Pilot,” police said. “The operator of the 2002 Chevrolet [Tina Braxton] died at the scene; she was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the 2005 Honda, Brandon K. Thorpe, 33 of King and Queen County was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.”

Two children involved in the accident were hurt. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not incident whether the children were in the car with Braxton or Thorpe.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses can send news tips or photos here.