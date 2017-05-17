Sketches may unlock mystery of skeletal remains found at landfill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man whose remains were discovered at the Old Dominion Landfill in Henrico County in April.

Henrico police released facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday based on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s findings.

Officials determined the remains to be that of a white male, approximately 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 7 inches tall and between 45 to 67 years of age when he died.

A Republic Services employee discovered the skeletal remains in an abandoned field on the property on April 7 and called police.

Police said the scene was processed with the help of the medical examiner’s office and that almost all of the remains were recovered.

If you have information that could help police, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.513617 -77.372791