3 Richmond teens arrested during crime spree in New Kent neighborhood

NEW KENT, Va. – Three Richmond juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday morning after residents spotted subjects entering motor vehicles in Quinton – roughly 20 miles away from the city.

One of the juveniles walking south of Sassafras Drive was detained by the first arriving deputy and two others fled on foot. All of the juveniles were in custody by 6:12 a.m. with several items of property being recovered.

While the juveniles, ages 14 to 17, were being brought in, several additional reports of larcenies from vehicles were called in to the communications center.

Additional deputies responded and took the additional reports. At this time, Sheriff McLaughlin said their office received 28 calls for motor vehicles being entered.

The sheriff emphasized that the total number of incidents may change, as not all incidents may have been reported or yet realized. Not all of the vehicles that were entered had property stolen.

A vehicle recovered in the area had been recently reported stolen in the City of Richmond. Richmond Police have been made aware of the vehicle recovery, the sheriff said.

All suspects are juveniles ranging from 14 to 17 years of age, all three are from Richmond and juvenile petitions are being requested on all three at this time. The total charges and breakdown of those charges is not available at this time.

Because of the age of the suspects, no identifying information will be released, the sheriff said.