$20,000 reward now offered to catch man who killed working father

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man who killed Chesterfield motel clerk Jerry Colyer. Colyer, 43, was murdered during a September 29 robbery at the Econo-Lodge Motel on Indian Hill Road in Chesterfield.

"An unknown black male subject entered the establishment, armed with a revolver, and approached Mr. Colyer demanding money," an FBI spokesman said. "After receiving the money the subject, at point blank range, fired his weapon at Mr. Colyer striking and killing him before fleeing on foot."

An image of the killer showed him wearing jeans, a maroon long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red brimmed ball cap, and dark colored shoes. He also also had what appeared to be a white bandage around his right hand.

Motel manager Jay Patel said the gunman cleaned them out, and killed Colyer for about $200.

After he fired the gun, the killer ran away towards Woods Edge Road, according to police.

"He's a good husband," his widow Ana Liza said while holding their daughter during a September 2016 interview. "He's a good father. He's a good son."

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.