Jay Z and Beyoncé are worth more than $1 billion

Posted 11:58 pm, May 17, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z look on before Miguel Cotto takes on Canelo Alvarez in their middleweight fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Jay Z and Beyoncé have crossed the billion-dollar mark.

Forbes said Wednesday that the superstar couple’s net worth has climbed to $1.16 billion dollars.

Jay Z accounts for most of it: $810 million, according to the magazine’s latest “Richest In Hip-Hop” ranking. Beyoncé’s wealth is put at $350 million in Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made women” list.

Neither of them comes top of their respective rankings: Jay Z was beaten to the top spot by Sean “Diddy” Combs, while Beyoncé is 46th on a list topped by Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch (who’s worth $5.1 billion).

On top of their wildly successful music careers, Jay Z and Beyoncé are known for having their hands in a variety of business ventures.

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has built a reputation as a business mogul. He invested in Uber, and his entertainment firm, Roc Nation, launched a business arm called “Arrive” in March to invest in young startups.

The rapper also entered the streaming music industry with Tidal, a rival to Spotify and Apple Music. In January, Sprint bought a 33% stake in Tidal for around $200 million.

Beyoncé, who also owns a stake in Tidal, has launched a clothing brand, Ivy Park, and runs her own management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

— Sara Ashley O’Brien and Seth Fiegerman contributed to this report