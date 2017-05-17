Domino’s to hire 250 drivers to keep up with Richmond’s pizza demand

RICHMOND, Va. — Domino’s will hire 250 delivery drivers and assistant managers across 13 Richmond-area locations.
“The growth of the communities that the stores are in and success of Domino’s allows us to build on our business so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service,” Eric Osterheldt, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia, said. “Domino’s is a great place to work.”
Delivery drivers earn approximately $10 – $13 an hour (that includes tips and mileage reimbursement), according to the company. Assistant managers make between $13 – $15 an hour.
The following corporate-owned Domino’s locations are hiring:
11442 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen
70 S. Airport Drive in Highland Springs
2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell
2057 Wal-Mart Way in Midlothian
2130 E. Washington St. in Petersburg
3440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan
3906 Hull St. in Richmond
1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond
10614 Patterson Ave. in Richmond
8703 W. Broad St. in Richmond
111 N. Belvidere in Richmond
5526 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond
4223 Beulah Road in Richmond