Domino’s to hire 250 drivers to keep up with Richmond’s pizza demand

RICHMOND, Va. — Domino’s will hire 250 delivery drivers and assistant managers across 13 Richmond-area locations.

“The growth of the communities that the stores are in and success of Domino’s allows us to build on our business so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service,” Eric Osterheldt, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia, said. “Domino’s is a great place to work.”

Delivery drivers earn approximately $10 – $13 an hour (that includes tips and mileage reimbursement), according to the company. Assistant managers make between $13 – $15 an hour.

The following corporate-owned Domino’s locations are hiring:

11442 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen

70 S. Airport Drive in Highland Springs

2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell

2057 Wal-Mart Way in Midlothian

2130 E. Washington St. in Petersburg

3440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan

3906 Hull St. in Richmond

1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond

10614 Patterson Ave. in Richmond

8703 W. Broad St. in Richmond

111 N. Belvidere in Richmond

5526 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond

4223 Beulah Road in Richmond