Dive into these Seared Scallops with Succotash



RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Josh Hale from Uptown Alley made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to serve up his Succulent Diver Scallops paired with fresh summer Succotash. Uptown Alley is hosting a summer fun pass preview event this Sunday, May 21st from noon to 4 pm located at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian. For more information you can visit http://www.uptownalleyrichmond.com