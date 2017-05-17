MARTIN’s reveals final closing dates
Dad wants answers after daughter killed graduation day
Richmond could hit record heat
Man found dead in apartment hallway
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning

*Dive into these Seared Scallops with Succotash

Posted 12:35 pm, May 17, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Josh Hale from Uptown Alley made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to serve up his Succulent Diver Scallops paired with fresh summer Succotash. Uptown Alley is hosting a summer fun pass preview event this Sunday, May 21st from noon to 4 pm located at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian. For more information you can visit http://www.uptownalleyrichmond.com