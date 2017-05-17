This is the man wanted for assaulting woman on Virginia bike path

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A woman said a man with a large grin and wide eyes assaulted her on a walk-bike path in Chantilly, Virginia this week.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sexual assault reported Monday afternoon.

The woman said she was walking along a bike path near Eastgate View Drive around 12:23 p.m. when she first saw the man.

“At one point the subject grabbed her backside,” investigators said. “The woman screamed and turned and saw the man smile with a large grin and wide eyes before walking away.”

When the woman called police, the man ran way.

He was last seen victim running south on Edgewater Street.

Investigators searched the area, but the man was not found.

“The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20’s, around 6’ tall with a thin build, perfectly aligned yellow teeth with dark gums and a black mole under his eye,” investigators said. “He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black Nike swoosh symbol. He was wearing the hood up to partially obscure his face. He was also wearing black shorts, black crew length socks.”

It was believed the man drove away in a silver Honda Civic.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 703-777-0475.