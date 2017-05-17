× Annual Lebanese Food Festival

RiChMOND, Va.–

May 19 – 21

The 33rd Lebanese Food Festival at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen. Friday & Saturday 10 am – 10 pm and Sunday 10 am – 8 pm. Rain or Shine, Free parking and free admission. The Lebanese Food Festival voted The Area’s Favorite Festival looks forward to this year’s annual event. Enjoy delicacies, sweets, music, dancing, and dinners, boxed lunches and over 20 a la carte items to choose from.

Takeout orders can be faxed to 804-273-9914 or call in at 804-346-1161 or 804-270-7234. Parking on site but the offsite parking is at The Markel Corporation 4521 and 4501 Highwoods Parkway, with shuttle rides to the festival. For general information, call (804) 346-1161 or (804) 270-7234 or log onto http://stanthonymaronitechurch.org/food-festival/. For general information, call (804) 346-1161 or (804) 270-7234 or e-mail Festival@StAnthonyMaroniteChurch.org