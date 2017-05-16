× School leaders hold first community meeting on superintendent search

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond school leaders have started their search for a new superintendent, holding their first of four community meetings Tuesday night at Huguenot High school.

The Richmond Public School Board took input from parents on the impending superintendent search to replace Dr. Dana Bedden.

In April, school leaders announced that Bedden was leaving the district two years before the end of his current contract.

“School Board members are committed to leading a transparent process and will offer updates along with several opportunities for community input,” school leaders wrote in a press release.

Bedden will leave the school system on June 30, 2017.

The remaining meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

May 18, 2017

Oak Grove

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

May 23, 2017

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

May 25, 2017

Richmond Community

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

If you cannot attend one of the community meetings you can send feedback to superintendentsearch@rvaschools.net.

The school board is also working to hire a search firm to find the next Superintendent. According to agenda handed out at a recent school board meeting, the search firm to hire Bedden’s replacement won’t be hired until August 1.

In the meantime, the board will pick an interim superintendent. There is no word on when that vote will take place.