Police ID Chesterfield grandfather hit by truck crossing Hull St.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed at a Chesterfield intersection. The man was struck by a car at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Turner Road at about 10:49 p.m. Monday, according to police.

"A 2011 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on Hull Street Road when it struck Robert L. Verstreate Jr., 54, who was crossing the road," said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Verstreate's daughter, Katrina Vaughan, and his grandchildren visited the site where he died to drop off flowers.

"I woke up this morning and he wasn't in his room," Vaughan cried. "He was supposed to babysit the baby while I went to work and when I opened the door he wasn't there. His bed wasn't slept in."

Vaughan said her father walked to the Exxon gas station on Hull Street Road to buy a lottery ticket Monday night.

"My dad was so nice and so caring," she remembered. "He would do anything for anybody. He was funny and he loved his Grandbabies."

Verstreate was set to graduate from Community College later this month and had dreams of opening a clothing shop.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Verstreate, of the 2600 block of Wayside Drive, was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

His family came to the scene to bring flowers Tuesday. He is survived by four daughters and nine grandchildren.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.