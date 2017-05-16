Officers fire nearly 2 dozen shots in officer-involved shooting: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police were called to Cheverly Road in South Richmond Saturday night for a domestic disturbance call, where a man was reportedly threatening to shoot his son.

The situation began around 10:55 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a “disorderly person” at a home along the 3800 block of Cheverly Road, near Cherokee Road.

When police arrived there was a break-down in communication, and the man says he never knew it was police that surrounded his house.

"They came in really fast, I drew on them, and they started shooting at me," he told CBS 6 Sunday on the condition of anonymity.

The man claimed he did not realize the cars pulling up were police cruisers because it was late at night. He said that spooked him, so he pulled out his weapon.

"I'm out numbered, out gunned, so I hit the deck," he said.

Crime Insider sources confirm that three officers fired close to two dozen shots.

Those officers are on administrative leave with pay, in accordance with Richmond Police policy.

“I would never, in my life, pull a weapon on a police officer,” the man said, “That's a lose-lose situation. If I would have seen a blue light, if I would have seen some indication they were officers, I would have just held my ground and been like, 'What's going on?'"

No charges have been filed in the case. WTVR CBS 6 contacted RPD about the man’s claims. But since the investigation is still ongoing, a spokespersons said they cannot "directly address those details.”