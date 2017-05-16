Officers fire nearly 2 dozen shots at Richmond man on porch: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police were called to Cheverly Road in South Richmond Saturday night for a domestic disturbance call, where a man was reportedly threatening to shoot his son.

The situation began around 10:55 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a “disorderly person” at a home along the 3800 block of Cheverly Road, near Cherokee Road.

When police arrived there was a break-down in communication.

The man said when he saw cars approaching his home, he did not know it was the police.

"They came in really fast, I drew on them, and they started shooting at me," the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. "I'm out numbered, out gunned, so I hit the deck."

Crime Insider sources confirmed the three police officers fired close to two dozen shots.

Those officers were put on administrative leave with pay, in accordance with Richmond Police policy.

“I would never, in my life, pull a weapon on a police officer,” the man said, “That's a lose-lose situation. If I would have seen a blue light, if I would have seen some indication they were officers, I would have just held my ground and been like, 'What's going on?'"

No charges have been filed in the case.

WTVR CBS 6 contacted Richmond Police about the man’s claims.

But since the investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said they could not "directly address those details.”

