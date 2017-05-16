Man dead after shootout inside Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — One man is dead after a shootout inside a South Richmond apartment complex Tuesday night, Richmond Police confirm.

Police said the shootout happened just after 11 p.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 700 block of Stockton Street. Investigators confirm an adult male was killed during the shooting and a homicide investigation is underway.

One neighbor told CBS 6 that she heard at least three gunshots.

While on the scene, Burkett learned that several residents of the apartment building were forced outside while police continue to investigate the crime scene. K9 units were also on scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.