× Innsbrook getting Richmond market’s first Corner Bakery Café

HENRICO, Va. — Another former Innsbrook gas station has a date with a wrecking ball to make more room for retail space.

The former Citgo gas station at 11000 W. Broad St. soon will be transformed into the Richmond market’s first Corner Bakery Café location.

Shahid Ali, who owns the Corner Bakery franchise territory in metro Richmond and Fredericksburg, plans a 4,000-square-foot storefront on the site. He purchased the property in 2014 for $850,000, according to Henrico County property records.

Construction is set to begin in July, with its opening set for the fall, Ali said.

While the Innsbrook site’s plan of development has been approved, Ali said county officials are ironing out details related to parking and West Broad Street frontage – both matters that delayed development.

“We’ve been working on this location for a couple of years,” Ali said. “We’ve worked through those issues and we’re ready to begin construction.”

Based in Dallas, Corner Bakery offers pastries, breads, breakfast dishes, gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, salads and pasta.

The brand has nearly 200 locations nationwide, including four in the commonwealth – all in Northern Virginia.

Corner Bakery will be Ali’s second franchise brand in the region. He owns two Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations, at 8044 W. Broad St. in Henrico County and 2709 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.