‘Hurt and humiliated’ women say after toilet breaks in Richmond bar

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was supposed to be a fun girl’s night out, celebrating a relative’s birthday. However, last Tuesday night quickly turned into a humiliating ordeal for Zhanitah Ross and Constance Russell, when an incident in the bathroom at a local bar, left both girls soaked in dirty toilet water.

“We came out smelling like Victoria’s Secret and perfume and we left smelling like urine,” Russell said.

On May 9, Ross and Russell say they spent the evening at the Alcove Martini Bar on Richmond’s East Main Street. At one point in the night, both women say they went to use the restroom.

While Russell says she was looking in the mirror, Ross claims she went into the stall, unaware that the toilet was not secured firmly to the ground.

“When I stooped down to use the bathroom, the toilet fell over and knocked me over,” Ross says.

She explained the power in which the surging water kept knocking her off her feet.

“It kept knocking me over and the water was coming up out of the floor. It was rushing- rushing- rushing,” she explained.

Russell says she tried to help her panicked friend after hearing screams coming from the bathroom stall, but also ended up falling to the ground and spraining her arm.

The women say they called an ambulance as a precaution and documented the capsized toilet and flooded bathroom with a cell phone.

Later that night, both Ross and Russell went to Memorial Regional Medical Center to be checked out. While their injuries were minor, both women say they were shocked over the response they received that night from Alcove’s manager, and again the next day from the bar’s owner.

Ross says despite agreeing to help pay for any medical expenses the night of the incident, the owner refused to offer insurance information when Ross contacted him the following day.

“I asked him if I could have that information and he told me ‘no,’ his insurance company would not speak to me,” Ross says.

Ross and Russell say they became more upset after reading several complaints on social media regarding the restaurant’s bathroom facilities, including some complaints that dated back to January.

While both women say they were reluctant to contact the media for assistance, they say the embarrassment of the night has already been felt.

“No one wants to leave a bar and walk through a crowd of people soaking wet, smelling like urine and toilet water,” Ross says. “Can you imagine how humiliating that was?”

Despite speaking on the phone with CBS 6 News, the owner of the bar asked to remove his comments from the record.

Both women say they were told by the owner to contact an attorney if they wanted to pursue legal action.