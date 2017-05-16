× City of Richmond cooling shelters open Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is opening cooling stations to the public Wednesday, May 17, to assist residents with the forecasted high temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The stations are opened when the temperature and/or heat index is expected to reach or exceed 95 degrees.

City cooling shelters will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and remain open until 5 p.m. during the dangerously hot time of the day.

Residents can visit the following locations:

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

Bottled water will be available at the City cooling stations, but food will not be provided. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed.

“If you are not able to make it to a City cooling station, you can stay cool and safe by remaining in an air-conditioned area. Consider a trip to a local library or visit a friend with air conditioning,” a city spokesperson wrote in a press release. “Spending at least two hours per day in air conditioning significantly reduces the risk of heat-related illnesses. When temperatures reach the upper 90s or above, a fan may not prevent heat-related illness.”

If you have any questions about these cooling stations, city residents should contact the City’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.