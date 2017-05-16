× Chesterfield student accused of pulling fake gun in classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County middle school student is facing charges after police say he pulled out a fake gun inside a classroom Monday morning.

Police said the 12-year-old boy displayed the fake gun inside his Falling Creek Middle school classroom, causing a disturbance.

The responding officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for the student for disorderly conduct and asked that a juvenile petition be issued.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face that charge. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.

Chesterfield County School Spokesperson Shawn Smith released a statement to CBS 6 that read:

“We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from disruption, and will continue to work collaboratively with parents in order to do so.”