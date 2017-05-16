× Carol Adams Foundation Struttin’ 4 DV Fashion Show

RICHMOND, Va.–

Saturday, May 20

The Carol Adams Foundation Struttin’ 4 DV Fashion Show by Carol Adams Foundation Incorporated (CAFI), Saturday, May 20, 4 pm – 8 pm (doors open at 3 pm) at Reynolds Community College (Parham Campus), 1651 East Parham Road. Tickets are $10 – $20. The mission of the Carol Adams Foundation is to provide emergency assistance to women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Through the foundation, women, men and children will have a temporary safety net which will enable them to live violence-free and have the opportunity to become self-sufficient. Antoinette Essa, News Personality at WTVR CBS 6, Troy Michel, Actress, TV and Radio Personality, and C J. Richardson, comedian will be in attendance. The event will showcase local vendors, entertainment, and special guest appearances from domestic violence advocates survivors providing resources and sharing personal testimonies. For details visit https://www.caroladamsfoundation.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/thecaroladamsfoundation.