RICHMOND, Va. – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence every nine seconds a woman is assaulted or beaten. Here in Richmond, the Carol Adams Foundation works to help affected women and children. Sergeant Carol Adams and Natalie Mumford stopped by our LIVE to share a preview of the 6th Annual ’Struttin’ Against Domestic Violence’ fashion show to help bring awareness to the epidemic. The 6th Annual ‘Struttin’ Against Domestic Violence’ takes place on Saturday, May 20th at J Sergeant Reynolds Community College Parham Road Campus. The show begins at 4 pm. For more information you can visit https://www.caroladamsfoundation.org/