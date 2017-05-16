

RICHMOND, Va. – You can enjoy the incredible flavors of the Middle East at the 2017 Lebanese Food Festival. Sandra Joseph Brown made a return trip to our studio and shared a tasty preview of the event with us. The 33rd Annual Lebanese Food Festival kicks off on Friday, May 19th from 10 am to 10 pm at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen and continues through Sunday, May 21st. For more information you can visit http://stanthonymaronitechurch.org/food-festival/

Kousa Recipe

6 Kousa (yellow goose-neck squash)

½ pound lean ground beef

½ cup rice

1 eight ounce can of tomato paste

½ teaspoon each of the following

Salt, pepper, allspice and mint

2 cloves of garlic mashed

Remove necks of squash. Using an apple corer, shell out the pulp carefully. Wash squash and set aside.

Mix rice, spices and meat along with ½ can of tomato paste.

Stuff each squash with mixture packing it loose.

Using a sauce pan lay the squash in the bottom of the pan. Mix remaining tomato paste with 2 cups of water (you may add salt and garlic to taste to the liquid mixture).

Pour sauce over stuffed squash, cover and bring to a boil, then cut back temperature to medium and let simmer approximately 45 minutes (squash will be tender to touch.