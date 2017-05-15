Police arrest suspect in Midlothian Village double murder

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been charged in connection to a double murder at the Midlothian Village apartment complex in April.

Jarmaine T. Free, 21, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Free was already in police custody on an unrelated charge.

Richmond police were called to the Midlothian Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

When officers arrived, they located Kejuan L. Goode, 18, and Terrell D. Thomas, 20, both of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, inside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends say Thomas lived in the apartment where the shooting happened. They also say he had a young son and was a few days away from his 21st birthday.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

‘Put down your guns’ Mother of shooting victim makes emotional plea

“Someone felt like they could play God with my son’s life and that’s not fair,” said Dakeshia Goode.

Dakeshia’s 18-year-old son Kejuan Goode was shot and killed during a double homicide at the Midlothian Village Apartments.

The heartbreak this Richmond mother says she’s experiencing is indescribable.

“No one deserved to take his life,” said Goode. “Nothing is worth it. Life is precious and people need to know it.”

Goode clings to her family and her faith for strength in the aftermath of her son Kejuan’s murder.

The 18-year-old and his friend Terrell Thomas were shot to death just one building away from Goode’s apartment.

“To the young people, I say please put down your guns. There’s always a better way to handle things,” said Goode.