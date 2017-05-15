× 12-story tower planned for Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. — Another set of developers is looking to add more height to the Manchester skyline.

Sam McDonald and Mark Scordo are seeking city approval to build a 12-story apartment tower on a 0.6-acre parcel near the corner of Sixth and Hull streets at 512 Hull St.

The 188-unit project would be the second phase of Port RVA, the first part of which is a neighboring 102-unit apartment building at 500 Hull St. developed in 2014 by McDonald’s Property Results.

The company purchased both parcels five years ago.

“The plan all along was to do two projects,” McDonald said. “We just didn’t know how the timing would turn out to move forward with the next phase.”

McDonald and Scordo have city approval to build a five-story building on the 512 Hull St. site. But because they look to more than double that height, they must seek a special use permit for the project.

