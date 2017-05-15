Local moms celebrated with free gift cards on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – In Honor of Mother’s Day, CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns wanted to show his appreciation for all the hard-working mothers in the Richmond community.

He had that opportunity in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“When I think back to my childhood, I think about my mom. She was always the one sacrificing for me and my brothers,” said Burns. “She never really got to treat herself when we were a kid. So we know all those hard working moms out there, sometimes need to treat themselves.”

Burns, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, went to the Children’s Museum of Richmond and surprised some unsuspecting mothers with a gift card to spoil themselves.

“Would you like a free gift card?” Jake asked one mother. “I got Starbucks, Panera, what do you think?”

“Starbucks, sure… Someplace I don’t take my children,” she said with a laugh.

Burns handed out nearly dozen gift cards to local mothers and more importantly got to put a smile on their faces on their special day.