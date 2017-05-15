Join the force – of women’s law enforcement!

HENRICO, Va. – It could be time for a career shift or you’re ready to be part of protecting the community as an officer. Captain Linda Toney and Officer Aliese Alter from Henrico Police joined us on the show ahead of the ‘Women in Law Enforcement’ event. The Henrico Police ‘Women in Law Enforcement Orientation’ is this Thursday, May 18th. Arrive by 6pm at Henrico`s training center – 7701 East Parham Road. You can contact Officer Aliese Alter at 804-501-5196 with any questions. For more information please visit http://henrico.us/police/