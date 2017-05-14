× Man dies after being trapped in Sussex County structure fire

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Jarratt Volunteer Fire officials are investigating a fire that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Sussex County.

Units from the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department and Greensville County Fire Department were called to the 2600 block of Grizzard Road at 5:35 a.m. for a report of a structure fire with a person trapped. They arrived on scene at 5:49 a.m. to find heavy fire throughout the structure.

A male victim succumbed to his injuries prior to units arriving on scene. His identity and age are unknown at this time.

The fire was marked under control at approximately 7 a.m. No fire or EMS personnel were injured.

The Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire and would like to remind the public to have working smoke detectors and a home escape plan to protect against potentially deadly fires.