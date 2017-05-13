× Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified a man who died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in the city’s Northside Friday night.

Officials say that 55 year old Donald C. Cordell was hit by a vehicle travelling south in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m. after he attempted to run across the roadway.

He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

Police say the driver was traveling in the right lane and came to an immediate stop after hitting Cordell before being struck from the rear by another vehicle. Both drivers remained on scene and were interviewed by police.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene and took measurements.

No charges are expected for either driver at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to either call Crash Team Investigator Roderick Rose at 646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.