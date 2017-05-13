Beautiful weather ahead for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see fair skies Saturday night with some fog possible. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Mother’s Day will be warmer with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80°.

Highs will be near 80° on Monday, but it will turn a lot warmer for the week ahead.

Wednesday through Friday will be more humid with highs around 90°.

A cold front may cause a thunderstorm on Friday, followed by a slight drop in temperatures for next weekend.

